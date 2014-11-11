NEW DELHI Nov 11 Sesa Sterlite Ltd,
India's top private iron ore miner, expects to "soon" resume
mining in Karnataka state and produce at its court-set limit of
2.29 million tonnes in the year ending March, a company official
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company in August stopped producing from its lone
operational mine in the southern state pending the renewal of
its licence, exacerbating a shortage of the raw material for
users such as JSW Steel Ltd and Kalyani Steels
.
JSW is already importing heavily and Kalyani Steels is now
considering buying overseas. India was once the third-largest
iron ore exporter before curbs on illegal mining choked the
industry.
Aniruddha Joshi, a Sesa vice president, said the company's
request for forest clearance from the Environment and Forest
Ministry was at an "advanced stage" and that the mine's licence
was expected to be renewed soon after.
Chaitanya Prasad, a spokesman for the Environment and Forest
Ministry, could not be reached immediately for comment.
Following a court imposed ban of more than two years in
Karnataka, Sesa restarted mining in the state in December last
year, before being asked to stop again in August.
Sesa, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta
Resources Plc, produced just 300,000 tonnes from the
mine in this fiscal year that began in April.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)