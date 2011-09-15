NEW DELHI, Sept 15 Indian shares provisionally closed up 1.25 percent in choppy trade on Thursday, following a strong opening in Europe, a day ahead of a policy review by the central bank, when it may raise interest rates for the 12th time in 18 months to tackle stubborn inflation.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 208.51 points at 16,918.11, with 19 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 1.26 percent to 5,075.70 points. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)