MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.35 percent on Friday as investors shrugged off the central bank's expected 25 basis point rate increase amid firm global cues.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 58.42 points at 16,934.96, with 13 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.21 percent to 5,086.30 points.

The RBI lifted its policy lending rate by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent, in line with expectations, and said it will persist with its anti-inflationary policy stance, even as growth slows in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)