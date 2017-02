MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.6 percent lower on Friday, posting their third straight quarterly fall, with financials and technology stocks leading the losses.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 1.56 percent, or 260.42 points, lower at 16,437.65 points, with all but one of its components declining

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 1.51 percent lower at 4,939.75 points. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)