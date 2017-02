MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian shares provisionally closed up 2.3 percent on Tuesday, as a weak rupee supported export-driven software firms and as a recovery in global markets helped investor sentiment.

Negative reaction to Standard & Poor's downgrading of Italian debt was short-lived on financial markets on Tuesday, as European stocks pushed higher and the euro recovered from earlier losses.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 384.5 points at 17,129.85, with 27 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 2.31 percent higher at 5,148.35 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)