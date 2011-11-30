MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.9 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from early sell-offs, as the country's September-quarter GDP growth came in line with market expectations.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 144.45 points at 16,152.79, with nine of its components closing lower.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.80 percent at 4,843.40 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy; editing by Malini Menon)