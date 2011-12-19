MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.9 percent on Monday, as investors continued last week's selloff on mounting concerns over slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy amid lingering global economic uncertainty.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 0.92 percent, or 142.70 points to 15,348.65, after falling to 15,202.35 earlier, its lowest level since August 2009.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 1.00 percent at 4,605.10 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy; editing by Malini Menon)