MUMBAI Aug 24 Indian shares on Wednesday ended down a provisional 1.47 percent, in line with Asian peers, as buyers refrained from new investments amid an uncertain global economic environment.

The main 30-share BSE index , which reversed gains from last two days, ended down at a provisional 16,255.57 points, with 28 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index also fell a provisional 1.47 percent to 4,876.35 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)