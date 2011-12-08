(Updates to close)

* BSE index drops 2.3 pct, biggest fall since Nov. 21

* Autos fall after industry body warns of sluggish sales

* Telecoms stocks fall after rating downgrades

* Retailers continue to drop after govt suspends key reform

* CLSA cuts 12-month target for benchmark BSE index

By Aniruddha Basu

MUMBAI, Dec 8 Indian shares fell 2.3 percent on Thursday, their biggest slide in nearly three weeks, amid concerns about slowing growth and the government's inability to pursue reforms, and uncertainty over whether the euro zone can agree on how to resolve its debt crisis.

Traders said the Indian stock market would remain under selling pressure over the next one week on investor caution ahead of a slew of economic data.

"The market will be quite volatile for the whole week starting today. There will be pressure on the downside," said R.K. Gupta, managing director of Taurus Asset Management.

"The market is playing in a very cautious zone and people would not like to take long positions because there are a lot of important issues coming up in the next five to six trading sessions," Gupta said.

India's industrial output and inflation data are due next week, while the central bank will review monetary policy on Dec. 16.

The 30-share BSE index closed down 2.3 percent -- its biggest single-day fall since Nov. 21 -- at 16,488.24 points, after losing as much as 2.7 percent. All but five of its components were in the red.

The benchmark, which is one of the world's worst performers this year, has fallen 19.6 percent since the start of the year.

Brokerage CLSA on Thursday lowered its 12-month target for the benchmark to 17,000 from 18,200, citing earnings cuts for the current fiscal year ending March and the next year.

Automakers were among the big losers after an industry body said they may just break even this year and warned it would cut its sales outlook..

Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra shed 1.3 to 3.6 percent, pulling the BSE auto index down 1.6 percent.

Rising finance costs and increasing prices have deterred buyers in Asia's third-largest economy in recent months, with car sales in April-November down 3.5 percent from the same period a year ago.

Worsening government finances and an announcement on Wednesday by the finance minister to suspend a policy decision to open the supermarket sector to foreign giants due to political opposition also hurt investor sentiment, traders said.

Top listed retailer Pantaloon Retail, which has been hoping to tie up with foreign giants, fell 5.8 percent after the government on Wednesday suspended plans to open its $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms.

Other retailers such as Vishal Retail and Shoppers Stop Ltd fell 6.2 percent and 1.36 percent.

Data showing India's annual food inflation slowed was offset by concerns the industrial output had declined for the month of October, said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth Securities.

Doubts about whether a European Union summit on Friday would be able to tackle the region's debt problems also kept investors wary because the crisis could trigger foreign fund withdrawals from emerging markets such as India, dealers said.

Telecom stocks took a hit after downgrades on ratings of bluechip stocks in the sector.

Credit Suisse downgraded telecom giant Bharti Airtel to "neutral" from "outperform" and smaller peer Idea Cellular to "underperform" from "buy" as regulatory risks had not been priced in.

India's telecoms market, the second-largest in the world after China, has struggled in recent years due to ferocious competition and a massive graft scandal, prompting authorities to overhaul the decade-old industry regulations.

Bharti and Idea fell 2.7 percent and 4.16 percent, respectively.

Infosys Ltd fell 1.3 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy," partly on greater exposure to discretionary IT spending..

The broader 50-share NSE index ended down 2.35 percent at 4,943.65 points. In the broader market, there were 3.6 losers for every gainer with 592.7 million shares changing hands.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.75 percent.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Capital goods giants BHEL and Larsen & Toubro fell 5.7 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively after Barclays Capital said the sector was undergoing a cyclical deceleration in orders and earnings.

"However, the sharp de-rating that has already occurred in valuations and earnings estimates moderates our bearish view," Barclays said..

* Crompton Greaves fell 3.6 percent after Morgan Stanley started coverage on the stock with an "underweight" rating and said it expects the firm's earnings to be under pressure for the next 12-18 months.

* Piramal Healthcare rose 3.6 percent after the managing director of its unit told Reuters the company was expecting to sell its investments in two real estate projects with an estimated 20 percent internal rate of return.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Suzlon Energy on 20.87 million shares

* Unitech on 20.86 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 20.3 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro steady ahead of ECB meeting, summit optimism ebbs * Oil rises above $110 ahead of ECB, summit * Hopes for ECB rate cut, summit underpin stocks * Wall St edges up with eyes on EU summit * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview