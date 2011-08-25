NEW DELHI, Aug 25 Indian shares are seen opening higher on Thursday, tracking a rise in Asian peers which cheered gains on Wall Street, but concerns about the global economic conditions still persist.

The market focus is firmly on a speech by U.S. central bank chief Ben Bernanke on Friday at the Federal Reserve's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which some investors hope will contain fresh steps to bolster the economy.

Technology shares will be watched after the shock resignation of Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs as CEO of tech-giant Apple Inc , which hit S&P futures and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 late Wednesday.

At 0300 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up almost 1 percent, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.43 percent while South Korea's Kospi was trading higher by 1.65 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up 1.03 percent, indicating a higher opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Tata Power , part of the diversified Tata group, after its chairman Ratan Tata said the company was looking for power projects outside the country to sustain its growth.

* Back-office and IT firm Mphasis Ltd , after it posted a 28 percent fall in net profit for the July quarter.

* Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd , after the drugmaker said its board would consider fresh allotments of convertible warrants to raise funds.

* Compuage Infocom Ltd , after the firm said its board would consider allotment of shares on preferential basis to a non-founder group.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Yen touch softer after Japan rating downgrade * Oil rises on anticipation Fed may signal stimulus * Asian shares fall as Fed rally runs out of steam * Hopes for another Fed rescue drive 3 pct rally * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)

