MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian shares fell as much
as 0.8 percent in early trade on Wednesday as investors digested
a poor corporate results season in Asia's third-largest economy
and remained cautious on a lack of definitive progress in
resolving Europe's debt crisis.
Shares in refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp and
Bharat Petroleum Corp fell as much as 4.0 percent and
3.4 percent respectively after the firms and their state-run
rival Indian Oil Corp cut petrol prices by about 3.2
percent, the first reduction in three years.
At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
down 0.76 percent at 16,757.75 points, with 25 of its components
trading lower.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.78 percent
at 5,029.05 points.
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)