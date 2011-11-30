MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian shares fell 0.7 percent in early trade on Wednesday, led by banking stocks, as nervous investors awaited data that may show Asia's third-largest economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years last quarter.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.68 percent at 15,900.3 points, with 25 of its components trading lower.

The 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.71 percent at 4,770.2 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy)