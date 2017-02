MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian shares fell more than 1.2 percent in early Wednesday trade, a day before the expiry of derivatives contracts, amid renewed worries about faltering global growth.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.36 percent at 15,847.36 points, with 29 of its components in the red.

India's top mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel lead the losers among index stocks.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.28 percent at 4,750.55 points. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; editing by Malini Menon)