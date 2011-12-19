MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian shares are expected to open lower on Monday as investors continue to fret about cooling economic growth, and a lack of progress on resolving the European debt crisis saps market confidence across Asia.

A string of GDP growth downgrades, a growing sense among Indian business of a lack of political direction and a central bank that has made fighting inflation its primary target have battered a market that has fallen more than 24 percent since the start of January.

Cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines will be watched after a newspaper report on Saturday said the Sahara group conglomerate would give a loan of more than 2.5 billion rupees ($47.4 million) to the carrier.

Asian stocks fell on Monday on fears possible credit ratings downgrades of several European countries could derail progress towards resolving the euro zone's debt crisis.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.8 percent at 0825 (0255 GMT), while Tokyo's Nikkei stock average had fallen 0.8 percent.

Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.4 percent at 0815 (0245 GMT), pointing to a lower opening for the domestic market.

On Friday, India's benchmark 30-share index fell 2.2 percent to its lowest close in more than two years, despite suggestions from the central bank that it would likely start easing monetary policy.

The index fell 4.5 percent in a week dominated by continued investor fears about the country's economic outlook.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* National Aluminium Co, after the state-run company said it had offered a discount of 2,000 rupees ($37.9) per tonne across all products in the domestic market.

* Godrej Properties Ltd, after it said it would jointly develop a residential project in Pune with Mosiac Landmarks LLP.

* Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd, after it said it got new orders worth 2.12 billion rupees.

