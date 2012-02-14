Saudi Arabia debating shape of Aramco ahead of IPO - sources
* State control over production decisions could worry investors
NEW DELHI Feb 14 A panel of Indian ministers will meet on Wednesday to discuss selling shares in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, divestment secretary, Haleem Khan, told reporters.
India originally planned to raise about $9 billion from share sales this fiscal year that ends in March, but has so far only raised about $250 million.
The government had deferred ONGC's public offer to raise up to $2.5 billion in October, after tepid response from investors during roadshows amid weak equity markets. The BHEL share sale is expected to raise up to $1 billion. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* State control over production decisions could worry investors
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil, Feb 17 The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.
LONDON, Feb 17 Global equity markets were set to end the week on a softer footing on Friday, after setting record highs in the previous two sessions, as investors looked for clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax and trade policies.