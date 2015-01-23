NEW DELHI Jan 23 India is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd next week, a finance ministry source said, as the government scrambles to meet part of a near $10 billion share sale target before March 31.

"Five percent shares of PFC could be sold next week," a senior finance ministry official, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

He also said that state-run manganese miner MOIL Ltd could be the next in line with a 10 percent stake sale. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)