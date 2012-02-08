MUMBAI Feb 8 A glut of vessels in the shipping industry will be over in two years, India's Shipping Secretary K. Mohandas told reporters on Wednesday.

"There are delivery cancellations that are happening," Mohandas said. "But that (overcapcity) will be a thing of the past in the next two years."

India should now focus on ship building, he added. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)