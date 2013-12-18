NEW DELHI Dec 18 Residents of the Indian
capital woke on Wednesday to a third day of thick gray smog in
one of the worst episodes this year, which disrupted dozens of
flights and train services and caused a rash of health
complaints.
New Delhi is among several Asian cities, including Beijing,
that are suffering from toxic levels of pollution fuelled by
industrial growth and a surge in the numbers of vehicles
crowding their roads.
The cloak of fog draping much of north India forced dozens
of flights to be diverted or cancelled, disrupted train
schedules and led to a doubling in the number of medical
emergencies caused by breathing difficulty, officials said.
Runway visibility has been dropping to as low as 50 m. (164
ft) in Delhi over the past few days.
"Both departures and arrivals were stalled," said airport
spokesman Kapil Sabarwal, as planes hovered in holding patterns,
waiting for conditions to clear.
Two passenger trains were canceled on Wednesday, while 60
trains were running late and 25 had been rescheduled on the
third straight day of disruptions, said railways spokesman
Neeraj Sharma.
The fine particles suspended in the fog ranged as much as
seven times beyond the concentration that India considers safe,
to reach a level the United States Environmental Protection
Agency calls "hazardous".
At that point, the agency urges that all outdoor physical
activity be avoided and that victims of heart or respiratory
ailments stay indoors, along with children and the elderly.
The fog mingled with high pollution was an extreme event
"when the air quality goes from very poor to dangerous," said
Gufran Beig, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical
Meteorology.
Calm wind conditions and a smaller gap between extreme
temperatures helped trap pollutants in the air, Beig said. The
frequency and duration of such events have been rising every
year since government records started in 2010, he added.
The only time this year that Delhi has choked in such severe
air pollution was during traditional fireworks celebrations of
Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in November, which
coincided with a foggy cold snap.
The number of patients seeking treatment for respiratory and
cardiac diseases has risen by about a quarter since the fog
descended on Monday, said Dr. Randeep Guleria, head of the
pulmonary department at the All-India Institute of Medical
Sciences, a leading hospital in the city.
Particle pollution is linked to many health problems,
ranging from breathing difficulties to heart attacks, strokes
and early death.
