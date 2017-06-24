(Fixes throughout to reflect complaint is against some former
directors and former management of Quickdel)
NEW DELHI, June 24 Indian online retailer
Snapdeal has filed a police complaint against some former
directors and former management of a local logistics company, in
which it owns a stake, accusing them of defrauding the company
of 3.57 billion rupees ($55.37 million), a police report showed.
The company, which is backed by Japan's Softbank,
accused some former directors and former management of Quickdel
of misappropriation, cheating and misleading it, in the police
first information report filed in New Delhi on Friday.
Reuters has a copy of the police report.
Vineet Rai, the administrative officer at the Gurgaon
headquarters of Quickdel, said the company could not immediately
comment.
A spokeswoman for Snapdeal was not reachable by phone.
Snapdeal said it had bought a 49.99 percent stake in
Quickdel in 2014 and early 2015, after the former heads of the
logistics company said it would help the two to grow the
business. Snapdeal said in the police complaint that it realised
later that the former heads of the logistics firm had
misrepresented facts.
Snapdeal has been at the center of takeover speculation,
with its largest backer Softbank seen as keen to sell the
company to its larger rival, Tiger Global-backed Flipkart.
In May, television channel ET Now reported that the founders
of Snapdeal and one of its early investors, Nexus, have reached
an agreement with SoftBank Group that would allow the Japanese
firm to move ahead with its plan to sell Snapdeal to Flipkart.
Sources told Reuters last month that SoftBank was working to
engineer a sale of Snapdeal to Flipkart, as it seeks to play
consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading
start-ups in India.
($1 = 64.4800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing
by Ros Russell)