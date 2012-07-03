STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.69 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.66 percent,
each tracking gains in Asian shares.
Traders will track the movement of telecom shares as India's
federal cabinet may discuss a proposal to charge existing 2G
radio airwave holding by carriers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 1
basis point to 8.16 percent following weak data in Europe and
the United States which raises expectations for more action from
the central banks in these regions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at
55.11/10 per dollar, rising from its previous close of 55.43/44,
buoyed by positive investor sentiment and hopes that
long-stalled reforms will pick up pace after recent
clarifications on retrospective tax.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.81 percent,
while the 5-year OIS also steady at 7.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.15/8.25, steady with its
previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent.
----------------------
