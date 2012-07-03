STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.29 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.27 percent,
tracking gains in other Asian markets on hopes of a stimulus
from the Federal Reserve.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 1
basis point to 8.16 percent following weak data in Europe and
the United States and ahead of the 150 billion rupees government
bond auction on Friday .
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.83/8250 per
dollar, rising to its strongest level in nearly a month on the
back of dollar inflows into domestic equities, following clarity
on certain taxation rules and supported by improved sentiment
for foreign investments. The pair previously closed at 55.43/44.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp to 7.80
percent, while the 5-year OIS steady at 7.23
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.20/8.25, largely in line with
its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent.
----------------------
