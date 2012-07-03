STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.15 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index closed up 0.18 percent, although the Sensex gave up most gains after hitting its highest level since mid-April, led by gains in telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel, after a tribunal's split verdict on 3G mutual roaming pacts.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian benchmark federal bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.18 percent. The most-traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond fell 4 basis points to 8.41 percent, amid optimism that the Reserve Bank of India will announce a bond purchase offer this week to provide some relief to the renewed squeeze in liquidity conditions.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.36/37 per dollar, rising to its strongest level in over a month and half and 2 percent stronger than its close of 55.43/44 on Monday, as foreign banks sold dollars likely on behalf of their offshore clients looking to invest in the domestic share market.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year OIS rate ended steady at 7.81 percent, while the 5-year OIS closed down 1 bp at 7.22 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05, marginally lower than its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent.