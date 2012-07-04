STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.25 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.26 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares. Traders will eye the HSBC Market Services PMI for June and the rupee movement.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian benchmark federal bond yield steady at 8.18 percent with its previous close. Traders say lack of cues due to the U.S. holiday is likely to keep bond yields rangebound.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.59/58 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.36/37, tracking a weak euro as investors positioned for a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.85 percent, while the 5-year OIS rises 2 bps to 7.24 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate at 8.10/8.20, higher than its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.