STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index falls 0.04 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index is down 0.02
percent, giving up gains as woes on the domestic monsoon front
and the climb in Brent crude prices to above $100 a barrel hurt
sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 2
bps to 8.16 percent in anticipation of good demand at the sale
of $5 billion of government bond limits later in the session to
foreign investors, with some short-covering also seen.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at
54.6225/6200 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.36/37,
as domestic shares give up gains and trade negative. Weakness in
the euro also weighing in.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.82
percent, while the 5-year OIS flat at 7.22
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.05/8.10, largely in line with
its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)