STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.21 percent while
the broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.28 percent higher, led by
gains in government-owned lenders such as State Bank of India
and metal stocks like JSW Steel.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.16
percent in anticipation of good demand at the sale of $5 billion
of government bond limits later in the session to foreign
investors, with some short-covering also seen.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at
54.48/49 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.36/37, on
the back of dollar demand from oil firms and tracking weakness
in the euro ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting on
Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.79
percent, while the 5-year OIS down 1 bp at 7.21
percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate closed at 7.00/7.10, sharply below
its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as demand was lower
after banks draw on funds through the export credit refinance
facility. The central bank in its policy review last month
increased the export credit refinance limit for banks to 50
percent from 15 percent. The increase was effective June 30.
