STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index gains 0.09 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.04 percent.
Indian retail stocks rallied after the Economic Times
reported the government may allow foreign investors to own
majority stake in domestic supermarkets and department stores
after the presidential elections on July 19.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.16 percent as
disappointment over tepid response at the debt limit auction for
overseas investors on Wednesday was offset by sidelined trading
ahead of the European Central Bank meeting later in the
day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at
54.99/9650 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.48/49,
ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision due later
in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate falls 2 bps at 7.77
percent, while the 5-year OIS down 1 bp at 7.20
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.00/8.05, rising from its
previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)