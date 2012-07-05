STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index gains 0.09 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.04 percent.

Indian retail stocks rallied after the Economic Times reported the government may allow foreign investors to own majority stake in domestic supermarkets and department stores after the presidential elections on July 19.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Indian benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.16 percent as disappointment over tepid response at the debt limit auction for overseas investors on Wednesday was offset by sidelined trading ahead of the European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.99/9650 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.48/49, ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision due later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year OIS rate falls 2 bps at 7.77 percent, while the 5-year OIS down 1 bp at 7.20 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.00/8.05, rising from its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)