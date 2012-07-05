STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.43 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.47 percent higher, its highest close since April 3, as cigarette-maker ITC, one of the big blue-chip gainers this year, recovered from steep recent falls, while Reliance Industries gained on hopes for improving refining margins.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian benchmark federal bond yield rose 2 bps to 8.18 percent after an auction of debt limits for foreign investors met with tepid response and as it seemed unlikely that the withholding tax on government bonds would be lowered.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at 54.94/95 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.48/49, tracking the euro on expectations the European Central Bank would cut interest rates at its policy meet later in the day but a rate cut in China helped the unit recover from the day's low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.76 percent, while the 5-year OIS flat at 7.21 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate closed at 8.05/8.15, compared to its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.