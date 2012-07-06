STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.38 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.43 percent,
tracking falls in Asian shares as new stimulus steps taken by
three major central banks failed to revive global sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2
bps to 8.16 percent after monetary easing by three global
central banks on Thursday, leads to some hopes that RBI may have
a softer stance when it reviews policy on July 31 and ahead of
the government bond auction which includes a new 14-year paper,
later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.47/46
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.94/95, tracking a
weak euro after markets were underwhelmed by the European
Central Bank's latest attempt to boost the region's economy.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.76 percent,
while the 5-year OIS falls 3 bps to 7.18
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.00/8.05, largely in line with
its previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)