STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.3 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.39 percent,
led by software service exporters after monetary easing in
China, the euro zone and Britain signal alarm about the global
economy.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2
bps to 8.16 percent after monetary easing by three global
central banks on Thursday, leads to some hopes that RBI may have
a softer stance when it reviews policy on July 31.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at
55.4850/4750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.94/95,
tracking weaker risk currencies after monetary easing from
China, the euro zone and Britain signalled a growing level of
alarm about the global economy.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.73
percent, while the 5-year OIS also falls 3 bps
to 7.18 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.00/8.05, largely in line with
its previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)