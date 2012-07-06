STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.1 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.19 percent, snapping three sessions of mild gains, after interest rate cuts in China and the euro zone sparked alarm about global economic growth, hitting Infosys ahead of its earnings results next week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed down 3 basis points to 8.15 percent as monetary easing by global central banks and improved liquidity spurred buying in debt.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 55.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.94/95, tracking weaker risk currencies after monetary easing from China, the euro zone and Britain signalled a growing level of alarm about the global economy.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year OIS rate ended down 3 bps at 7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS also fell 5 bps to 7.16 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate closed at 8.20/8.30, compared with its previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)