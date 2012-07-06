STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.1
percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.19
percent, snapping three sessions of mild gains, after interest
rate cuts in China and the euro zone sparked alarm about global
economic growth, hitting Infosys ahead of its earnings results
next week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed
down 3 basis points to 8.15 percent as monetary easing by global
central banks and improved liquidity spurred buying in debt.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at
55.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.94/95,
tracking weaker risk currencies after monetary easing from
China, the euro zone and Britain signalled a growing level of
alarm about the global economy.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year OIS rate ended down 3 bps at
7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS also fell 5
bps to 7.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate closed at 8.20/8.30, compared with
its previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)