STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.39 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.47 percent,
tracking losses in Asian shares after sluggish U.S. jobs data
deepened worries about slowing global growth.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2
basis points at 8.13 percent tracking a risk-off sentiment
globally following the weak U.S. jobs data on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at
55.8650/8550 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.42/43,
as global risk assets were pummelled after tepid U.S. jobs
growth data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.72
percent, while the 5-year OIS falls 2 bps to
7.14 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.05/8.10, compared with its
previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)