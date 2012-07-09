STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.39 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.47 percent, tracking losses in Asian shares after sluggish U.S. jobs data deepened worries about slowing global growth.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.13 percent tracking a risk-off sentiment globally following the weak U.S. jobs data on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.8650/8550 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.42/43, as global risk assets were pummelled after tepid U.S. jobs growth data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS falls 2 bps to 7.14 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.05/8.10, compared with its previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)