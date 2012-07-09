STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.86 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.95 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares after U.S. jobs data on Friday disappointed, while China's inflation data on Monday showed falling demand for goods.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.13 percent on the back of a risk-off sentiment globally after the weak U.S. jobs data released on Friday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee falls to an over one-week low at 56.0250/0225 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.42/43, dragged by weakness in the euro after U.S. jobs data showed tepid growth.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.71 percent, while the 5-year OIS falls 2 bps to 7.14 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate at 8.10/8.20, compared with its previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent.