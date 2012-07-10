STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.35 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.29 percent,
tracking gains in Asian shares.
Traders expect market to remain range-bound till Infosys
and Tata Consultancy Services declare their
Q1 FY13 results on July 12.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.14 percent, on the back of a weak euro
and ahead of the industrial output data scheduled to be released
on Thursday followed by wholesale price inflation data.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally higher
at 55.88/88 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.92/93,
but weaker global risk assets, including the euro, could be a
drag on the local currency after China reported much
slower-than-expected growth in imports last month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.74 percent,
and the 5-year OIS also flat at 7.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate steady at its previous close of
8.10/8.15 percent.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)