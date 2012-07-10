STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.59 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.62 percent.
Net purchases from foreign institutional investors (FIIs)
help improve sentiment, traders say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.14 percent. Traders await the factory output
data on Thursday ahead of the headline inflation data for
further direction.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at
55.76/76 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.92/93, on
selling by exporters.
Dealers say some IT companies have been selling dollars;
also a large petrochemical company has been receiving in
forwards and selling spot.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.74 percent,
while the 5-year OIS down 1 bp at 7.14 percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate steady at its previous close of
8.10/8.15 percent.
