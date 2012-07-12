STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.3 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 1.2 percent,
tracking a cut guidance by India's No.2 software exporter,
Infosys and weakness in other Asian markets and .
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis point to 8.12 percent ahead of industrial output data due
around 0530 GMT.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee fell as the dollar gained after minutes
from the Federal Reserve indicating any more monetary easing was
unlikely for now.
At 9.50 a.m., the rupee was at 55.72 to a dollar as
against 55.62/63 last close.
4
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate down 7 basis points to
7.61 percent, and the 5-year OIS also down 7
basis points at 7.01 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.00/8.10 from its previous close
of 8.10/8.15 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)