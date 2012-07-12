STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index hovering near day's lows, down 1.3 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 1.4 percent, following a cut in guidance by Indian IT heavyweight Infosys and weakness in other Asian markets. Banks shares fell after May industrial output data surprised to the upside.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to 8.12 percent, tracking risk aversion and a downward revision in the April factory output data.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee still down after briefly gaining on the factory data, as weaker global risk assets, including a tumbling Australian dollar after an unexpected drop in unemployment, pressured the rupee.

At 12.19 p.m., the rupee was at 55.69/6950 to a dollar as against 55.62/63 last close.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at 7.64 percent, and the 5-year OIS also down 2 basis points at 7.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate broadly flat at 8.05/8.10 from its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)