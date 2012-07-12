STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index hovering near day's
lows, down 1.3 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index
fell 1.4 percent, following a cut in guidance by Indian
IT heavyweight Infosys and weakness in other Asian
markets. Banks shares fell after May industrial output data
surprised to the upside.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points to 8.12 percent, tracking risk aversion and a
downward revision in the April factory output data.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee still down after briefly gaining on the
factory data, as weaker global risk assets, including a tumbling
Australian dollar after an unexpected drop in
unemployment, pressured the rupee.
At 12.19 p.m., the rupee was at 55.69/6950 to a
dollar as against 55.62/63 last close.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at
7.64 percent, and the 5-year OIS also down 2
basis points at 7.06 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate broadly flat at 8.05/8.10 from its
previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)