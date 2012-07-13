STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.4 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.3 percent higher,
tracking a rally in Asian stocks after China's second quarter
GDP data came in within forecasts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point to 8.11 percent, ahead of the 160 billion rupees
debt cut-off results. Traders are also cautious ahead of
inflation data due on Monday.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee keeping gains helped by positive local
stocks and inflows.
At 1.32 p.m., the rupee was at 55.39/40 to a dollar
as against 55.93/94 last close.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.58 percent,
and the 5-year OIS also 2 bps higher at 6.98
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The three-day cash rate broadly flat at 8.05/8.10
from its previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent on the last day of
reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)