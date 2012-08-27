STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.09 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.12 percent. Banking shares are leading the losses with ICICI bank down 0.7 percent and HDFC Bank losing 0.4 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.19 percent as Friday's better-than-expected cut-offs continue to bolster sentiment for debt. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR edges higher in opening trades, on way to a second session of gains, pair at 55.55/57 versus Friday's close of 55.4950/5050 INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 basis points at 7.13 from previous close of 7.14 percent while the one-year rate was flat at 7.80 percent to previous close. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05, marginally higher form Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)