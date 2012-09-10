STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index and 50-share NSE index are nearly flat as hopes of big-bang reforms recede. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.17 percent as traders brace for weaker-than-expected factory output data on Wednesday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR trading at 55.35/36, little changed from its previous close of 55.3550/3650, as dollar demand from oil firms offsets the selling seen due to gains in the euro and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India 5-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.20 percent, off 2-month high hit in previous session, while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent higher than Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent . --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)