STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index rose 0.10 percent while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.09 percent, flat from previous close, as lenders such as SBI were hit by worries that further delays in fiscal reforms would contribute to stagnating growth and prevent the central bank from lowering interest rates. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.18 percent, recovering from steep falls in the previous session on growing caution ahead of industrial output and inflation data this week, while also benefiting from the lack of a weekly debt auction. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR ended at 55.44/45, little changed from its previous close of 55.3550/3650, on account of dollar demand from oil refiners, but further losses were averted on hopes of more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve following weak non-farm payroll (NFP) data in the United States. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India 5-year OIS rate falls 2 bps to 7.19 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent higher than Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent . --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)