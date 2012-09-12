STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index rose 0.52 percent. The 50-share NSE index gained 0.45 percent after Germany's top court gave its backing to the euro zone's new 700 billion euro European Stability Mechanism bailout fund. Hopes of reforms ahead of RBI policy gained strength after Oil and Aviation ministers vouched for reforms in their respective sectors. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 8.20 percent, on caution ahead of August inflation data, due Friday. WPI expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent vs July's 6.87 percent as per a Reuters poll. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR trading at 55.22/23 after opening at the day's low of 55.14, its weakest since Aug. 23 and down from its close of 55.34/35 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 5-year OIS rate up 3 basis points at 7.23 percent, while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate nearly unchanged at 8.00/8.05. Rates may shoot up next week when advance tax outflows flow out from the banking system. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)