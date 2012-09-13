STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gained 0.14 percent to 18,025.97 points, the 50-share NSE index rose 0.07 percent, led by gains in bank shares and oil marketing companies, on hopes of reforms. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.19 percent. Yields likely to be rangebound ahead of crucial inflation data on Friday, the last macro print before central bank's rate meet on Monday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR edges higher to 55.33/34 versus its close of 55.21/22 as traders build back longs after the unit fell to its lowest level in three weeks of 55.14 in the previous session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 5-year OIS rate up 4 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the 1-year rate drops 3 bps to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent. Advance tax outflows flow out from the banking system, may result in rates rising. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)