STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading up 0.21 percent at 18,038.47 points while the 50-share NSE index up 0.17 percent at 5,440 points, led by gains in bank shares and oil marketing companies, on hopes of reforms. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.18 percent. Yields likely to be rangebound ahead of crucial inflation data on Friday, the last macro print before the central bank's rate meet on Monday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR edges higher to 55.45/46 versus its close of 55.21/22 as traders build back longs after the unit fell to its lowest level in three weeks at 55.14 in the previous session. Dollar buying from the government likely for some defence related payments also boosts. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 5-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the 1-year rate drops 3 bps to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent. Advance tax outflows from the banking system may result in rates rising, but most banks have already covered mandated needs for this earlier in the initial half, traders say. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)