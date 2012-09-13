STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index rose just enough to mark a seventh consecutive session of gains, as hopes for government reforms boosted banks, while technology shares gained on hopes of stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.12 percent up at 18,021.16 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.08 percent at 5,435.35 points, led by gains in bank shares and oil marketing companies, on hopes of reforms. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.17 percent, as dealers waited to see whether the government raises fuel prices, signalling its intent at fiscal consolidation. Dealers will also await the crucial August inflation data, the last macro print before the central bank's rate meet on Monday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR closes higher at 55.43/44 versus its close of 55.21/22, snapping a two-day losing streak, on defence and oil-related dollar demand. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 5-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the 1-year rate drops 3 bps to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent. Advance tax outflows from the banking system may result in rates rising next week, but most banks have already covered mandated needs for this earlier in the initial half, traders say. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)