STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index rose for a ninth consecutive session to its highest close since July 2011, as retailers such as Pantaloon and airlines such as SpiceJet surged after the government opened up the sectors to foreign direct investment. Banks also rallied after the Reserve Bank of India cut the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits that lenders must keep with the central bank. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.42 percent while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.58 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 8.18 percent versus its previous close, trimming earlier falls as RBI keeps rates on hold. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee retreated from a four-month high hit earlier in the session on Monday after the central bank kept interest rates on hold, dashing some of the positive impact from the government's big bang reforms. The partially convertible rupee rose to 54.01/02 versus its previous close of 54.30/31 per dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate at 7.72 percent versus its previous close of 7.73 percent. The 5-year OIS unchanged at 7.21 percent from its previous close. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent unchanged from its Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)