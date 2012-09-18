(Refiles to correct previous day to 'Monday' in item on call money) STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares were seen consolidating gains made in the last few sessions. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.08 percent while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.04 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield fell 2 bps versus its previous close of 8.18 percent after the finance minister assured there will be no rollback of recent reform measures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee fell to 54.29/30 versus its previous close of 54.01/02 per dollar. The rupee's losses are in line with some major Asian currencies like the Korean won, which opened weaker. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate unchanged at at 7.72 percent versus its previous close. The 5-year OIS at 7.19 percent compared to its previous close of 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from Monday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ram Mohan)