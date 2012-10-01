STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.06 percent, in a quiet trading session ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent. Bonds see some support after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tells The Economic Times newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates in response to sweeping reforms. link.reuters.com/ruf92t RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.73/74 versus its previous close of 52.85/86, on expectations of continued foreign fund inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 1 bp at 7.04 percent, while the 1-year rate also falls 1 bp to 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 61807225; Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)