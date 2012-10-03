STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 0.10 percent, while the 50-share NSE index edged up 0.07 percent off highs, led by fall in bellwether Infosys on earning concerns. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 1 basis point to 8.15 percent as a drop in global crude oil prices aid sentiment. Brent crude futures slipped towards the $111 per barrel on Wednesday, hurt by persistent concerns on global growth and oil demand, while Europe's festering debt crisis added to uncertainty. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.28/30 versus its previous close of 52.40/41 supported by corporate inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.00 percent, while the 1-year rate also fell 1 bp to 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 61807225; Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)