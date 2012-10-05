STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index closed down 0.63 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.7 percent, snapping a four-day rise, as profit-taking hit recent out-performers such as ICICI Bank, while sentiment was also hit after dozens of erroneous orders by a financial firm triggered a brief halt in the NSE index. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.16 percent as investors trimmed positions to accommodate 130 billion rupees worth of debt sold on Friday with trading expected to be range-bound ahead of key inflation data due around mid-October. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.85/86, from its last close of 51.74/75 following large outflows from a private equity firm's stake sale, climbing down after the government's push for fiscal and economic reforms had sent the local currency to a six-month high earlier in the session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 3 bps at 7 percent while the one-year rate ended 2 bps higher at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate lower at 7.10/7.20 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)