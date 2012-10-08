STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended down 1.21 percent at 18,708.98 points while the 50-share NSE index fell 1.23 percent to 5,676 points, as profit-taking, coupled with business outlook concerns, hit recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries Ltd. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent with a fall in crude oil prices boosting sentiment in debt markets. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day loss in three months, falling to a one-week low on Monday, as custodian banks bought dollars on the back of sharp losses in the local share market. The rupee closed at 52.64/65 per dollar, after hitting 52.65, its lowest level since Oct. 1. It closed down 1.5 percent on the day, its biggest single-day fall since June 22. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 6.97 percent while the 1-year rate also fell 2 bps to 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Friday close of 07.10/07.20 at the start of a new reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)